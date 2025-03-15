Diamondbacks Pitcher Says It's 'Frustrating' That Dodgers Are Signing Everyone
The Los Angeles Dodgers undoubtedly had the most productive offseason of any team in Major League Baseball. However, the franchise’s ability to acquire top talent is nothing new.
This offseason, the Dodgers signed two-time Cy Young pitcher Blake Snell and Japanese-born superstar pitcher Roki Sasaki, while managing to keep free agents Teoscar Hernández, Blake Treinen, and Kiké Hernández.
Even before this offseason, some of the Dodgers’ strongest players were acquired through major offseason moves. Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts all joined Los Angeles within the last five offseasons.
“Whether it's a trade or a free agency, they're getting these top name guys, and no one else really in the market is pursuing it,” Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel said on Foul Territory. “I will say, it's frustrating.”
In recent years, an exclusive group of MLB teams have emerged that seem to always be in the conversation for free agents. The Dodgers are typically a top contender for any available player.
A team’s spending budget often comes into play when signing new players, but Ginkel said it is still frustrating to watch.
“The front offices know what they're doing, and they have a certain amount of money they can spend,” Ginkel said on Foul Territory. “But it's just frustrating at times where you see you got 30 teams, and then a guy reaches free agency, and then it comes down to four or five.”
The Dodgers are not afraid to spend to acquire the best of the best. Last offseason, Los Angeles spent over $1 billion in free agency while signing Ohtani and Yamamoto, which surpassed the spending of all other MLB teams combined.
This year, the Dodgers have continued to pay lucrative prices for free agents, spending more than $450 million guaranteed in the offseason.
“The Dodgers are the team usually that are going to pay a little bit more or offer a little bit more,” Ginkel said. “Usually, that free agent is going to take it.”
Offering deferred money has been one of the Dodgers' biggest strategies for acquiring expensive free agents. Los Angeles is responsible for eight contracts that include deferred money, accumulating a $1.039 billion total in deferred money.
“The deferred money thing has been a topic as well, where they're putting all that money on the back end,” Ginkel said. “Right now, they're just going all in going all in to win.”
The Dodgers' willingness to spend has equipped them with a superstar team capable of winning back-to-back World Series title.
