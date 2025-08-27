Dodgers Superstar Has Neck Injury, Dave Roberts Says
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman has a neck injury, according to manager Dave Roberts.
The first baseman is dealing with a stinger in his neck, but is expected to be back in the lineup on Friday. Utility man Kiké Hernández will hold it down at first base on Wednesday as LA will try to complete the sweep against the Cincinnati Reds.
Freeman currently leads the National League with a .302 batting average, 34 doubles, and has been one of the most productive pieces for the defending champions this season.
In the month of August, Freeman is batting .319/.379/.626 with an absurd 1.005 OPS. His seven home runs are the most slugged in any month this season for the nine-time All-Star.
The stinger will hopefully last as long as Roberts forecasted — not keeping him out for more than Wednesday's series finale — but it unfortunately isn't the first injury that Freeman has dealt with this season.
While in Japan to kick off the 2025 MLB season, Freeman felt a pain in his ribs that was similar to when he broke his rib cartilage last season. Although it proved to just be a build up of scar tissue, it kept him out of the first two games of the season.
Three games later, Freeman would be held out for another 10 games after tweaking his surgically repaired ankle in what he called a "mishap" while slipping in the shower.
Freeman was obviously a productive player during the first half of the season, but has been nothing short of electric since the All-Star break.
He is hitting .313/.390/.560 with a .949 OPS since the Midsummer Classic and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Amid his hot streak at the plate, and, namely, leading the National League in batting average, the question of whether it will be enough to secure the batting title has frequently come up. Freeman is less concerned about the solo award, and more concerned about getting runs on the board for his team.
“I’m not trying to win batting titles,” Freeman said. “I’m just trying to be myself. I’m just trying to have a good year.”
The hope is that the stinger doesn't slow him down too much, and he can continue to get back to his mammoth year for LA.
