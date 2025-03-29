Dodgers Superstar Out for Dodgers vs Tigers Series Finale
The day after Mookie Betts slammed a three-run walk-off home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he finds himself out of the lineup for the final game of the domestic opening series against the Detroit Tigers.
The superstar had two home runs Friday night to help L.A. improve to 4-0, but it appears that Betts will be taking Saturday evening off as veteran Miguel Rojas will replace him at shortstop.
After working tirelessly to get back from an illness that sidelined him since the penultimate Cactus League game ahead of the team's trip to Tokyo, Betts was even down about 20 pounds reportedly due to the stomach bug.
When fans thought that he would return in a spring game against the Los Angeles Angels when his team returned from Japan, Betts was a late scratch to the lineup due to vomiting once again a few hours before the game.
For the entirety of the illness, a major reason why Betts lost so much weight was that he was unable to hold down solids. This limited the superstar to smoothies for most of his time being sick.
Betts was able to play in the Dodgers' homer opener, but Friday night showed how well-acclimated he became in only two games back from his stomach bug.
Including the clutch home runs, the superstar finished with three hits, three runs, and four RBIs.
As the Dodgers look to improve to 5-0 without their MVP, the rest of the team will surely step up in his absence.
Although Betts won’t be on the diamond, there will still be plenty of reason for excitement as Roki Sasaki makes his Dodger Stadium debut.
The phenom hurled three strikeouts over three innings in the second game of the regular season in Tokyo, but looks to continue showing why he was the offseason’s most coveted international prospect once again on Saturday night.
