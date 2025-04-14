Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Out of Monday's Lineup for Unfortunate Reason
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández is "under the weather," keeping him out of Monday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies.
Hernández has a stomach bug, and is considered day to day. Roberts added he could be available off the bench.
Hernández is the latest Dodger to deal with a stomach bug. Mookie Betts dealt with the most severe ailment, as he lost nearly 20 pounds and was sick for multiple weeks.
In addition to Betts, right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech and utility man Kiké Hernández are known to have dealt with a stomach bug early this year.
Teoscar Hernández has been one of the Dodgers' most productive hitters thus far this season.
Across 17 games, the right-hander is slashing .281/.309/.563 with five home runs, a team-leading 16 runs batted in, and an OPS of .872.
Kiké Hernández replaced the All-Star outfielder in the lineup playing second base. Tommy Edman took over center field while Andy Pages moved to right field.
The Dodgers will hope to get Teoscar Hernández back on Tuesday for the second game of the series against the Rockies. The Dodgers have lost three consecutive series, and are 3-6 over their last nine games.
