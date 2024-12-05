Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Predicted to Sign With Surprise NL Team
Imagine for a moment that Teoscar Hernández doesn't re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
That moment might be difficult for Dodger fans to think about, but it is a possibility. Especially, if the Dodgers sign Juan Soto. If, and only if, that happens, the Dodgers fan favorite will have to consider moving his talents elsewhere.
One baseball insider suggests the Cincinnati Reds as a potential landing spot for the All-Star outfielder.
"Look, there’s a good chance Hernández just returns to the Dodgers, but let’s dream a Queen City dream for a moment," Andy McCullough of The Athletic writes. "The Reds lured Terry Francona out of retirement by selling the prospect of winning with a young core. The lineup could use a cleanup hitter. Owner Bob Castellini has supported payrolls beyond $100 million in the past, and he can certainly afford to do so again in 2025.
"Yeah, we’re forcing the issue. Hernández will probably just rejoin the Dodgers. Or head to New York to join the Mets. Or to Atlanta. Or to Seattle. But it’s worth considering!"
On a recent episode of Dodgers Dougout Live, Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain caught up with Dodgers insider Jose Mota, who discussed Hernández’s free agency.
“Teoscar is very ingrained in being a guy that’s stable and brings a lot of stabilization and a squad mentality to the clubhouse,” Mota said to McKain on Dodgers Dougout Live. “Mookie Betts was telling me during the season, ‘Jose, I’ve never seen a guy that he could misplay a ball in the outfield — he can go 0-for-8, he goes 0-for-12 in one stretch in the postseason — but he always walks in the club saying, ‘Guys, it’s about us, not about me.’”
Hernández bet on himself signing a one-year deal with the Dodgers before the 2024 season. He was rewarded with the best season of his career, winning the Home Run Derby and a World Series. The outfielder rejected his qualifying offer from the Dodgers but there is still time for a deal to be done.
Mota thinks the Dodgers are still the favorite and have a big advantage over other teams.
“He is familiar with everything that happens in Dodgers baseball, and that, to me, is a key element,” Mota said. “That might be worth another million, $2 million if I think about his agent right.”
While Hernández is flirting with other teams to see how much he can get, his true desire is to return to the Dodgers, according to Mota.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that, yeah, he’s entitled to all of that he’s enjoying right now — the attention and the offers and the flirting by other teams — but I know that he wants to come back and hopefully we’ll see it work out.”