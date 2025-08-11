Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Reveals Who He Wants to Meet in World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez stated he wants to face his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays, in the World Series.
Hernandez played for the Jays from 2017-2022, winning two Silver Slugger awards and making an All-Star Game before his departure.
“I always watch their games because of Vladdy, Bo, Springer and all the guys I played with when I was there,” Hernandez said. “I always am going to wish the best for everybody. Hopefully they can keep going the way they're going right now. Hopefully we can meet in the World Series. That would be awesome. They're playing really good baseball, playing hard and doing the little things in clutch moments. They put together a really good team beside the big names Vladdy, Bo and Springer, put the right pieces together, and that's why they're having success.”
More news: Dodgers' Mookie Betts' Home Run Brought Up Emotional Memory Following Stepfather's Death
The Dodgers took two games off the Blue Jays in their three-game series against the AL East's leaders at the weekend, a good sign for things to come for a slumping Dodgers team. The Jays have the best record in the American League as of Monday, so a World Series matchup is definitely not out of the question.
Hernandez has been a huge addition to the Dodgers since coming to LA before the 2024 season, earning his second All-Star nod and third Silver Slugger last season. He has been good this season as well, though has struggled with minor injury during the season. He has 18 homers and 69 RBIs through 96 games, and is batting just above league average.
The Dodgers will hope they can continue to set the pace in their division as well, as their series against the Jays kept them two games above the San Diego Padres, who are hot on the Dodgers' tail and riding something of a hot streak since the All-Star break.
More news: Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Calls Out Shohei Ohtani Decision: ‘Not a Good Baseball Play’
The Padres and Dodgers will play each other twice before the end of August, and the division could be decided by what transpires in their seven games against each other this month.
Before the Padres, the Dodgers will take on the Los Angeles Angels, who they will look to take revenge on after they were swept by their crosstown rivals earlier in the season. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound against the Halos at 6:38 p.m. PT on Monday.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.