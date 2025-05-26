Dodgers Top Reliever Finally Nearing Return From Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed relief pitcher Michael Kopech's status as he rehabs from a right shoulder impingement, which has kept him off the mound for the Dodgers in 2025.
“I think he’s progressing, but I think there’s still a couple, two or three more outings before we see him up here,” Roberts said.
The Dodgers moved Kopech from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list May 1. He began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City one week later.
The right-hander has pitched six times for the Comets, though he struggled in his first appearance May 8. Kopech allowed five runs without recording an out, though he hasn't given up a hit in his last two appearances. He's struck out six batters during his time in the minor leagues.
The Dodgers received Kopech from the Chicago White Sox during the 2024 season in the trade which also brought second baseman Tommy Edman to Los Angeles. This trade proved to be a phenomenal deal for the Dodgers, as the right-hander posted a 4-0 record and 1.13 ERA during the regular season with the Dodgers, striking out 29 batters in 24 innings.
Kopech's ERA was the lowest among Dodgers pitchers with more than one appearance, and his 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings was the second-highest among the Dodgers' bullpen core behind Alex Vesia. He also pitched nine innings during the Dodgers' World Series run, posting a 3.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts through 10 games.
The 29-year-old has a career 4.19 ERA in his five-year MLB career, and eclipsed 400 innings pitched with the Dodgers. His 67 appearances split between the South Siders and Dodgers set a career high. Before coming to Los Angeles, he had only ever played for the White Sox.
Edman has also performed well since his arrival, and has been a mainstay in the Dodgers lineup this season when healthy. He has eight home runs and 26 RBIs through 36 games while posting a .758 OPS.
Injuries are piling up among Dodgers pitchers, and while Kopech needs time to recover from his injury, the NL West leaders would likely prefer stability in their bullpen sooner rather than later.
