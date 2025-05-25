Dodgers News: Bobby Miller’s Locker Removed From Clubhouse Ahead of Series Finale vs Mets
The Los Angeles Dodgers have removed Bobby Miller's locker from the clubhouse ahead of their series final against the New York Mets.
The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported that newly-signed Chris Stratton is where Miller's locker once was, indicating that Miller will be imminently sent back to Triple-A.
Miller has had a long road back to donning a Dodgers uniform, beginning with a stellar rookie season in 2023. The right-hander went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA over his first 22 starts in The Show. Miller also had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.72, throwing 119 strikeouts to just 32 walks.
The next year, 2024, wasn't quite the continuation of dominance from Miller.
Shoulder issues and command issues contributed to him throwing an 8.52 ERA over 13 starts as he also spent time in Single and Triple-A last season.
As 2025 looked to be the comeback season for Miller, another setback occurred.
During the Dodgers' first Cactus League game of spring training. Miller was struck in the head by a 106 mph line drive on just his 12th pitch. Miller went from looking to snag a spot in the rotation to now starting his season in Triple-A.
The last time the right-hander was in the majors, he struck out seven in a mid-April contest, but allowed six runs in three innings. On Saturday, he went two innings, allowing three hits, an earned run, and a walk.
The 26-year-old raised his ERA to 12.60 for those two big league outings as heads back to Oklahoma City.
It has been a different story for Miller in Triple-A this season as he has a 4.63 ERA across 35 innings pitched. He still shows command issues with his 31 strikeouts to 29 walks, but it is a solid start for a young pitcher looking to recapture past success.
Time is still on the side of Miller, but with a pitching roster that has no room error, his work is cut out for him in order to get another crack at MLB play.
