Dodgers Top Reliever Says He Almost Retired
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda has spent less than a full season with the team, but he quickly became a fan favorite.
Banda was traded to the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations in May 2024. Upon his arrival to L.A., he logged a 3.08 ERA with 50 strikeouts, 18 walks, and two saves. He was arguably one of the best high-leverage relievers in Major League Baseball as he finished the postseason with a 1.23 ERA in 7.1 innings.
“I feel like I found a home,” Banda said in November. “I think, regardless of where I end up, I’m always going to have a special place of L.A. in my heart as far as because of the fans and the support and love that I’ve gotten from them.
“Without this community, I believe that this organization isn’t where they’re at now. I believe we have the best community, the best fans, the best supporters. You know how much they really, really buy into each event, how much they’re in the seats, they’re filling up the stands. I think it really pushed us forward as an organization, as human beings as well.”
Banda recorded four scoreless postseason outings during the Dodgers' World Series run, but he wasn't always such a well-known reliever.
Banda made his MLB debut in 2017, but had made just one Opening Day roster prior to his time with the Dodgers.
In 2023, Banda played just 10 games with the Washington Nationals before being sent to the minors with a 6.43 ERA. At Triple-A Columbus, the veteran’s mark regressed more with a 7.58 ERA.
Following the 2023 campaign, the left-hander considered retirement after a season full of struggle.
“At one point I was already getting ready to hang him up,” Banda told Dodger Insider. “(But) it was just that little guy inside was like, ‘Hey, let’s keep going. Keep going.’ That’s a good way to put it — I was just trying to survive.”
Thankfully, Banda chose to persevere and now he is a key reliever for the Dodgers' bullpen as the team embarks on their journey for another World Series title.
