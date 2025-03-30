Yankees Manager Calls Out LA Again for Post World Series Trash Talk
The Los Angeles Dodgers have once again received criticism from the manager of the World Series runner-up New York Yankees.
Skipper Aaron Boone spoke on the Fox Sports Breakfast Ball show and discussed the 'annoying' trash talk from the defending champions.
The manager started with attempting to discredit the win by saying his team wasn't playing their best.
“I don’t know. We kind of looked at it as they beat us and we didn’t play our best," said Boone. "So that’s their right to say whatever they want. I think it’s annoying, I’ll say that. I think it annoyed some guys. But at the end of the day, if we want to not hear it, we’ve got to play better and be the team standing."
The frustration is certainly justified given the defensive miscues in Game 5 alone, but an imperfect defense hampered the Yankees all season long.
Boone also spoke on how the Dodgers' victory lap of comments regarding their eighth franchise championship won't quite be used as motivation by his players this season.
“I don’t know about motivation. If you need that to motivate you going into a 162-game season, I don’t really think that’s what should be motivating us. It should be to be the best we possibly can be. You go to Spring Training to start that, and hopefully we can get back there and punch through this time, and hopefully have some more respectful comments when we do it.”
The kind of comments that come after October will likely be more of the same if it's from Dodgers players celebrating a consecutive World Series victory for the first time in a quarter-century, but whether the Yankees choose to be annoyed by it will ultimately be up to them.
