Dodgers' Trade Deadline Addition Sends Message Ahead of Potential Return
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brock Stewart is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and could make his return early next week on the Dodgers' final road trip of the regular season.
Stewart is understandably fired up after making just four appearances before his injury in his return to the team which drafted him.
“It’s go time. Now or never. So let’s do it,” Stewart said.
Manager Dave Roberts revealed the plan for reinstating Stewart, as well as when he would be used when he is eventually brought back into the rotation.
“If all goes well then we’ll have a conversation over the weekend,” Roberts said heading into his first rehab outing. “If all goes well, with his ability to pitch well and manage right(-handed hitters), it could be very helpful.”
Stewart came to the Dodgers at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for James Outman. Through his four appearances with the Dodgers in 2025, he posted a 4.91 ERA before landing on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.
He has made two relief appearances on his rehab assignment with the Comets, logging 1.2 innings without allowing a run.
The 33-year-old played for the Dodgers from 2016-19 before the team released him and he went to the Toronto Blue Jays. He played in the Chicago Cubs' organization after being with the Blue Jays, and briefly tried his luck in an independent league in 2020. He joined the Dodgers in late 2020, but didn't feature in their system after suffering an injury. The Twins were his next team.
The right-hander's return will be a huge boost to a struggling Dodgers bullpen if he can replicate his early-season results, as he had a 2.38 ERA with the Twins before landing back in LA. The Dodgers' bullpen has struggled all year long, but especially in September, making his return especially welcome.
The bullpen has been solid over the last three games against the Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Dodgers will only hope they can continue to produce the same results when Stewart returns from the injured list.
