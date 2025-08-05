Dodgers' Trade Deadline Deal Named 'Best Under-The-Radar Move'
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a quiet trade deadline, acquiring reliever Brock Stewart and outfielder Alex Call, among others.
LA also parted ways with right-hander Dustin May and James Outman. In return for May, the Dodgers received top prospect James Tibbs III.
Tibbs is hitting .232 with 13 home runs and 39 runs batted in across 87 appearances in both High-A and Double-A this season.
While many fans felt the Dodgers had a frustratingly slow deadline day, MLB insider Bob Nightengale explained why he believes trading May for Tibbs was the "best under-the-radar move" of the deadline.
"They sent Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox simply because he wasn’t good enough to make their rotation, and brought back minor league outfielder James Tibbs, who was the Red Sox’s fifth-ranked prospect, and a key piece from San Francisco in the Rafael Devers’ trade," Nightengale writes.
"Rival executives believe the deal could be a steal for the Dodgers with Tibbs having a chance to become a star."
The Dodgers remain confident in their roster, despite other teams around the league making big moves this summer. The San Diego Padres, who are chasing the Dodgers for first in the NL West, have the best bullpen in baseball after acquiring closer Mason Miller.
It appears the Dodgers are banking on their stars returning to full form down the stretch.
“Obviously there was a lot of action today throughout the game, and a lot of teams improved,” general manager Brandon Gomes said Thursday. “But we feel really good about this group. Coming into the year, we felt like this was as talented of a roster as we’ve ever had. We’re in a position where we’re in first place, and I don’t even think we’ve played our best baseball yet.
“So as we continue to get some of our starters back, and then adding these pieces, and our guys just kind of playing up to their potential, we feel like it’s still a really, really strong team, and we don’t feel any differently about our aspirations than we did at the beginning of the year.”
