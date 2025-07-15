Dodgers, Twins Make Trade as Deadline Nears
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a trade with the Minnesota Twins, sending out relief pitcher Noah Davis to the American League Central's Minnesota Twins.
The Dodgers got back cash considerations in the deal.
The Twins have an open spot on the 40-man roster and are sending Davis to Triple-A Saint Paul. He was designated for assignment by the Dodgers last week.
More news: Dodgers Manager Provides Massive Update Regarding Roki Sasaki
Davis signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox in the offseason, though the Dodgers ended up trading for him on Opening Day.
He spent the first part of the season in Triple-A Oklahoma City and ended up getting the call-up to the major league roster, where he gave the Dodgers some innings.
He made five appearances, which featured a total of six innings. He ended up with a 19.50 ERA after getting thrashed by the Houston Astros on the Fourth of July in a game that Max Muncy believed the Astros knew what pitches were coming.
Davis gave up 10 runs on six hits and three walks against the Astros, and that blowout was responsible for his current figures.
More news: Dodgers Manager Says Barry Bonds is Better Than Shohei Ohtani As a Hitter
While his MLB numbers this season are rough, in Triple-A, he posted a 3.94 ERA in 32 innings which likely gives the Twins hope that Davis can turn things around.
Prior to struggling with the Dodgers, he also pitched for the Colorado Rockies, a hitter's ballpark which led to poor numbers as well.
More news: Dodgers' Max Muncy Injury Will Impact Him Next Season, Too
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.