Dodgers' Max Muncy Injury Will Impact Him Next Season, Too
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy is currently on the injured list with a bone bruise in his left knee.
More news: Dodgers Linked to $4.125 Million Reliever in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Muncy is expected to be out for six weeks with the injury, which he sustained on July 2 when Chicago White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor attempted to steal third and slid into the Dodger star's knee.
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes initially thought Muncy would be out for the remainder of the year, given the type of injury the third baseman had sustained; however, the team received good news in terms of his timetable to return.
“Obviously, [there were] a lot of emotions,” Gomes said. “From a coping mechanism in my head, it was like, ‘OK, he’s done for the year. We’re gonna have to figure out what the next path is. We have to be prepared for whatever is coming.'
“We’ve had a lot more [injury situations] where we’ve gone in optimistic and then come out the other side not as optimistic. So it was nice to have that turned on its head and know that, ‘Hey, he’s gonna be out there.’”
Once Muncy sustained the knee injury, speculation began to swirl regarding the Dodgers' trade deadline plans. However, Muncy's progress is reportedly going well and he's already made strides toward returning to the diamond.
While the Dodgers won't have to shop for a third baseman at the trade deadline this year, Muncy could be dealing with the injury long after he returns. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times revealed manager Dave Roberts said the bone bruise could be something Muncy deals with next season.
"And there’s no guarantee how Muncy will look once he returns, with Roberts noting his bone bruise will probably linger into next year," Harris writes.
More news: Dodgers Manager Says Barry Bonds is Better Than Shohei Ohtani As a Hitter
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.