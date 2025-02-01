Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Opens Up About His Injury Status Heading Into 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers just keep getting great news this offseason.
The latest in this historic offseason saga is regarding Tyler Glasnow and his recovery from a sprained elbow suffered in August.
“I’ve been throwing normal, throwing bullpens, and I feel as good as I’ve ever felt.” Glasnow said at FanFest on Saturday.
For a Dodgers team that has already made significant pitching reinforcements following the franchise's eighth World Series victory, this is very pleasant news.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Brought Secret Weapon to Meeting With Roki Sasaki
The All-Star compared the current Dodgers lineup to fictional unstoppable teams in pop culture.
"It's like the Avengers. The Monstars. It's the best team I've ever been on," Glasnow said.
Glasnow is not the only Dodgers pitcher eyeing a return from injury. Shohei Ohtani also provided an update as to when he will return to the mound, marking his first time pitching for L.A. after an MVP season as a designated hitter.
More news: Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Makes Big Announcement Regarding Pitching
The pitching roster was greatly improved this offseason signing two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, 23-year-old phenom Roki Sasaki, relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, plus others returning from an injury-riddled 2024.
Glasnow also spoke on his excitement for starting the 2025 season in Japan, as he recalled last season's start in South Korea.
"I fully realized like how much of a Justin Bieber effect Shohei and Yamamoto and all those guys had, and I can only imagine going to Ja[pan], that was in Korea!"
Glasnow and Snell were all smiles at Fan Fest, but the pitching duo seem to be completely focused on about winning in October in 2025.
More news: Former Dodgers Starting Pitcher Could Make Shocking Position Change at Age 37