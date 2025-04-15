Dodgers Urged to Call Up $22 Million Infielder to Spark Offense
The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost three consecutive series, which should not be the case for the reigning World Series champions.
Offense has been a major struggle for the Dodgers in the last few weeks, as the team has logged a collective .651 OPS through April. But Los Angeles’ main offensive issues come from the bottom of the batting order, which has recorded a .439 OPS in April – the worst across all MLB teams.
Some combination of Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas, Andy Pages, Kiké Hernández, Austin Barnes, and Chris Taylor fill the Nos. 7-9 spots in the lineup. The Dodgers’ solution to their offensive struggle may be bringing in a new player into the mix.
Dodgers Nation’s Noah Camras suggests utility man Hyeseong Kim as the catalyst Los Angeles’ offense needs. The 26-year-old has shined in Triple-A, slashing .290/.362/.581 while logging three home runs, 13 RBIs, and a .943 OPS.
He hit two of those home runs in one game on Saturday against Round Rock Express. His first was a two-run home run, and the second was a 462-foot solo shot.
The Dodgers signed Kim to a three-year, $12.5 million contract this offseason that includes a two-year club option for 2028 and 2029. Los Angeles emphasized Kim’s defensive prowess at second base, but felt he could use the early regular season to adjust to MLB pitching.
This season is the South Korea native’s first in Major League Baseball. During spring training, Kim slashed .207/.303/.310 and recorded one home run and .613 OPS.
His spring training performance was not enough to earn him a spot on the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster. But his improvement through his first 14 games with Oklahoma City suggests it might be time for Kim’s MLB debut.
Kim would take over as the Dodgers’ regular second baseman, which would allow Tommy Edman to move back to center field.
Andy Pages currently plays in center field but has been a major source of Los Angeles’ offensive and defensive struggles. Replacing Pages would give the Dodgers two above-average defenders and potentially two reliable hitters in their lineup.
The Dodgers need to find a boost in their offense quickly, and Kim might just be the answer.
