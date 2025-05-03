Dodgers vs Braves Won’t Start on Time on Saturday
The Los Angeles Dodgers' start time against the Atlanta Braves has been delayed to now start between 6:30-7pm PST, per insider Dave Vassegh.
Vassegh reported that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the decision to "hunker down" and wait for the weather to clear up. First pitch was originally scheduled for 4:15 pm PST.
More news: Dodgers Don't Yet Know When Shohei Ohtani Will Return as Pitcher
The National League matchup, set to be nationally televised on FOX, will feature Roki Sasaki on the mound for L.A. up against Spencer Schwellenback of the Braves.
The game will unfortunately not feature utility star Tommy Edman as he was placed on the injured list ahead of the now delayed contest.
After tweaking his ankle earlier this week, Edman and Roberts were both confident that he would be back on the field in Atlanta, but an IL stint is now the case as the injury appears to be more serious than previous assumptions.
There is sort of a silver lining that has the potential to come about from Edman's absence.
More news: Frank McCourt's Gondola Project at Dodger Stadium Hits Legal Hurdle
In his place, Hyeseong Kim has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
After being signed from Korea Baseball Organization, Kim brought his defensive expertise and four KBO Gold Glove awards to MLB. As was to be expected, Kim was not quite at the MLB level in terms of offense, as velocity differences between KBO and MLB pitchers became more apparent with his abysmal spring training showing.
The $12.5 million offseason acquisition has started his season in the minors, and shown much improvement. Perhaps now that he has a shot in the majors — albeit not the most ideal weather and reportedly serving a role on the bench mostly — Kim can show his skills off the bench.
As for the delay, the Dodgers will continue to 'hunker down' and do whatever they can to bring their win streak to seven games.
More news: Former Dodgers Top Prospect Called Up to Replace Injured Yankees Star
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.