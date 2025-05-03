Dodgers Don't Yet Know When Shohei Ohtani Will Return as Pitcher
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to make his return to the mound in 2025, but there is still uncertainty as to when that may be.
"It's going to be a week by week [process]," general manager Brandon Gomes said to MLB.com's Sonja Chen. "We have a general sense, we've got to make sure that he's feeling good and we're being smart so we can't lose the offensive side of it as well. … In a lot of these rehabs, you kind of set a date and work backward. I think on this one, you're moving forward, because it's a one-of-one type thing."
The Dodgers have taken a very cautious approach in regards to Ohtani's return to two-way status. While he has yet to take the mound for the Dodgers, Ohtani has continued throwing his regularly scheduled bullpens in the midst of being the team's designated hitter.
Two starters that began the season in the rotation have already been derailed by injuries. Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell are on the injured list with no clear timetable for their return.
Though the rotation got reinforcements with the arrival of Tony Gonsolin, the Dodgers are still short a starter or two if they were to proceed with a six-man rotation. Several speculated the Dodgers could find a solution by speeding up Ohtani's pitching debut, but manager Dave Roberts said that was not an option.
“No, no, not at all,” Roberts said. “I think Shohei is separate as far as the process. I think it was Gomer (GM Brandon Gomes) who said it yesterday maybe – it’s a week-to-week thing and I just don’t really know. But the availability of the other pitchers has no bearing on Shohei’s program.”
