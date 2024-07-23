Dodgers vs. Giants: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More for Series Opener
The Dodgers had a busy day Monday before taking the field for tonight's game against the San Francisco Giants. James Paxton was designated for assignment. River Ryan was summoned from Triple-A, as expected. And Gavin Lux was named National League Player of the Week — not bad for your No. 8 hitter:
Here's what else you need to know for tonight's game.
How to Watch
• Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Dodger Stadium
• TV: SportsNet LA
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -125 / Giants +105
• Over/under: 8.5
Predictions
Blake Snell (0-3, 6.31 ERA) will take the mound for the Giants. Despite some recent improvement, Snell's form against strong teams like the Dodgers remains questionable. Even though Ryan's debut would not have been possible without injuries to seven pitchers (and the DFA of another, James Paxton), the Dodgers waited patiently for his arrival. Here's guessing they waited until the right time yet again.
More
• Ryan, a North Carolina native, has demonstrated promise in the minor leagues with a 2.22 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 24.1 innings pitched across various levels. Ryan was acquired from the Padres in a trade for Matt Beaty in 2022.
• Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani is batting .333 from the leadoff spot with 11 home runs. His 473-foot homer Sunday was the second-longest at Dodger Stadium in the Statcast era.
• Lux had a remarkable performance last week, batting 5-for-9 with two homers and two doubles in three games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.