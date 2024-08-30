Dodgers vs Orioles: Freddie Freeman Out Again, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction, and More
Freddie Freeman is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup Thursday for the third consecutive day. However, manager Dave Roberts told rerpoters in Los Angeles that he might be available off the bench and will be in the lineup Friday.
Meanwhile, Austin Barnes was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the game. He is batting ninth and catching Bobby Miller.
The Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres both lost earlier Thursday, so the Dodgers have a chance to gain some separation in the National League West standings.
Here's what else you need to know going into the 7:10 p.m. game.
How to Watch
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570 in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -148/Orioles +124
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
Neither Dodgers starter Bobby Miller (1-3, 7.49 ERA) nor Orioles starter Cade Povich (1-6, 6.10 ERA) has faced this opponents before, which adds an element of unpredictability. However, Miller has shown signs of improvement lately. His last start against Tampa Bay marked his first quality start since March 29, his first start of the season. The Dodgers' home record and strong lineup, even without Freeman, could tip the scales against the rookie Povich.
More
• The Dodgers' home winning percentage (.647) is the best in the majors, tied with the Phillies.
• Shohei Ohtani has 10 home runs and 14 stolen bases in August, joining a select group in baseball history.
• Teoscar Hernández's 28 home runs are tied for fourth in the National League. His 87 RBIs rank fifth.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER