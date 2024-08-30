Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers vs Orioles: Freddie Freeman Out Again, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction, and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports / Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Freddie Freeman is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup Thursday for the third consecutive day. However, manager Dave Roberts told rerpoters in Los Angeles that he might be available off the bench and will be in the lineup Friday.

Meanwhile, Austin Barnes was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the game. He is batting ninth and catching Bobby Miller.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres both lost earlier Thursday, so the Dodgers have a chance to gain some separation in the National League West standings.

Here's what else you need to know going into the 7:10 p.m. game.

How to Watch

  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: 570 in Los Angeles

Odds

• Moneyline: Dodgers -148/Orioles +124

 Over/under: 8.5

• All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Neither Dodgers starter Bobby Miller (1-3, 7.49 ERA) nor Orioles starter Cade Povich (1-6, 6.10 ERA) has faced this opponents before, which adds an element of unpredictability. However, Miller has shown signs of improvement lately. His last start against Tampa Bay marked his first quality start since March 29, his first start of the season. The Dodgers' home record and strong lineup, even without Freeman, could tip the scales against the rookie Povich.

More

• The Dodgers' home winning percentage (.647) is the best in the majors, tied with the Phillies.

• Shohei Ohtani has 10 home runs and 14 stolen bases in August, joining a select group in baseball history.

• Teoscar Hernández's 28 home runs are tied for fourth in the National League. His 87 RBIs rank fifth.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Inside the Dodgers, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/News