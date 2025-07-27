Dodgers vs Red Sox Won’t Start on Time on Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers' final game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday won't start on time due to inclement weather.
First pitch was originally scheduled for 10:35 a.m. PT. The game is now scheduled for 11:15 a.m. PT.
The Dodgers are looking to turn it around against the Red Sox, as they lost Saturday's game, 4-2, and generated little offense throughout the night.
Mookie Betts will once again lead off for the Dodgers, followed by Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez. Freddie Freeman remains in the cleanup spot and Andy Pages will bat fifth.
Tommy Edman moves down to seventh in the order as Michael Conforto slots in at the six spot after a day off, and Dalton Rushing and Miguel Rojas round out the order.
Dustin May will take the mound on Sunday and will hope to continue a good run, as he allowed no runs in 4.2 innings last time out. On the mound for the Red Sox is former Dodger Walker Buehler, who won the World Series with LA in 2020 and 2024. He has a 5.72 ERA this season through 17 starts.
