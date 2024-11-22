Dodgers Wasted No Time Meeting With Cy Young Pitcher in Free Agency: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't waste any time meeting with superstar free agent pitcher Blake Snell, according to The Athletic.
Snell likely hopes for a quicker resolution in free agency this year, unlike last offseason when he didn’t sign with the San Francisco Giants until March 19.
The Dodgers made a push for Snell before he signed with the Giants last spring and also showed interest at the trade deadline. He may be even more appealing to them now than he was a year ago when his expectations were likely higher and draft-pick compensation was a factor.
Other teams may also be in the running for Snell. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman noted on Bleacher Report Wednesday that both the New York Yankees and incumbent Giants have shown interest in him, with Heyman also linking the Dodgers to Snell.
Other teams are also vying for Snell, including the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox.
"[Snell] loved San Francisco and he thrived in San Francisco, and if you love San Francisco, there's a good chance you end up in San Francisco," Heyman said.
The Red Sox and Dodgers are also in discussions with Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, per The Athletic. Meanwhile, the Orioles, looking to fill the void in their rotation left by Burnes, are exploring top-tier options with the support of their new ownership. Currently, they seem to be prioritizing Snell, with a possible interest in Fried, who is on vacation but will meet with teams once he returns, according to The Athletic.
Both Boston and Los Angeles have strong reasons to seek top-tier rotation help this summer, and the 32-year-old Snell, a two-time Cy Young winner, is a perfect fit. Likewise, Snell has every incentive to push for a quicker free agency this year, after spending much of last offseason on the market.
The Dodgers make a lot of sense as a potential fit for Snell. It’s worth noting that Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was in charge of the Rays when they drafted and developed Snell.