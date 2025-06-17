Dodgers World Series Champion Has No Regrets About Retiring
Daniel Hudson went out on top.
In his 15th and final major league season, Hudson helped the Dodgers win the 2024 World Series. He faced three batters in Game 3 of the World Series, seven in Game 4, and was among Dave Roberts' last options in the bullpen if Walker Buehler had not volunteered to close out Game 5.
After announcing his retirement in a champagne-soaked clubhouse, Hudson basked in the glory of a victory parade through downtown Los Angeles. For many fans, that was the last glimpse of Hudson, now 38.
Friday, he was one of four inductees into the Tidewater (Virginia) Baseball Shrine, a Hall of Fame that honors contributions to the sport by those who have passed through Hudson's hometown.
Hudson helped lead Princess Anne High School to the 2005 Virginia AAA State Championship. Hudson went 11-2 with a 1.12 ERA as a pitcher, while hitting .412 with nine home runs. He was selected to first-team All-State as a pitcher, while being second-team All-State as a first baseman. Hudson was also named Beach District Player of the Year.
A native of Virginia Beach, Hudson was originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the fifth round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of Old Dominion.
As a sophomore in 2007, Hudson was selected to the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) first team after going 8-5 with a 3.46 ERA. In his final collegiate season in 2008, he finished third all-time in Monarchs history with 295 strikeouts over three seasons, and earned second-Team All-CAA.
Hudson spent two of his 15 seasons with the Dodgers. In 2018, he went 3-2 with a 4.11 ERA in 40 games (one start), with a 1.217 WHIP in 46 innings.
A free agent after the season, Hudson signed with the Angels in March 2019. But he was released in March, signed with the Blue Jays days later, and was traded to the Washington Nationals in July 2019.
That put Hudson in the visitors' bullpen at Dodger Stadium when the Nationals eliminated the Dodgers in the 2019 National League Division Series, en route to the first World Series championship of his career.
Hudson re-signed with the Dodgers in December 2021, and spent his final three seasons in Los Angeles. In 93 games, a stretch interrupted by multiple injuries, Hudson went 8-5 with a 2.69 ERA out of the Dodgers' bullpen. He saved 16 games.
After his Tidewater Baseball Shrine induction, Hudson told the Virginian-Pilot that he has no regrets about retiring.
"It's time to be a dad," said Hudson, who has three daughters (Baylor, Parker and Millie) with his wife, Sara.
