Dodgers World Series Champion Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization
Right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen elected to leave the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and test the free agent market.
The Dodgers designated Feyereisen for assignment last Sunday in order to make room on the 40-man roster for newly-signed reliever Chris Stratton. After Feyereisen cleared waivers, the right-hander was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Earlier this week, Feyereisen rejected the outright assignment and elected free agency.
The 32-year-old made two appearances for the Dodgers this season, allowing three earned runs in two innings pitched.
The Dodgers claimed Feyereisen off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the beginning of May. This was the reliever's second stint with L.A. Ahead of the 2023 season, he was traded to the Dodgers from the Tampa Bay Raya, but did not play that season because he was rehabbing from an injury.
In 2024, the right-hander made one appearance for the Dodgers against the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series and was optioned short after.
Feyereisen made a total of 10 big league appearances for the Dodgers throughout the 2024 campaign. He struggled mightily as he logged a 8.18 ERA with nine strikeouts across 11 innings pitched.
In his second stint with the Dodgers, Feyereisen was arguably worse as he leaves with a 11.25 ERA and 3.000 WHIP.
Feyereisen has a career 3.27 ERA with 98 strikeouts across 104.2 innings pitched.
