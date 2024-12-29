Dodgers World Series Champion Reliever Joins NL Powerhouse
The Philadelphia Phillies added former Losrelievers Nabil Crismatt to their system on a minor league contract. The move was listed on the team's transaction log at MLB.com, with Crismatt also sharing the news on his social media accounts.
Crismatt, who joined the Dodgers on a minor league deal in December, was added to the major league roster on March 31. He tossed two scoreless innings against St. Louis but was designated for assignment the following day.
Appearing in one game with the Dodgers was all Crismatt needed to earn a World Series ring.
The veteran accepted an assignment to Triple-A, where he posted a 7.36 ERA over 11 innings in four appearances with Oklahoma City. He allowed just one earned run in his first three outings at the level but struggled in his fourth, giving up seven runs against Albuquerque.
The Dodgers selected his contract once more on April 27, and he spent three weeks with the team before being DFA'd again on May 15. After clearing waivers, he was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City but opted for free agency instead of accepting a second assignment.
Crismatt made five appearances for the Dodgers in 2024 before spending the rest of the season in Triple-A. His time in the minors was split between the Dodgers, Padres, and Rangers.
While pitching in the Pacific Coast League, he struggled. He only posted a 5.81 ERA over 79 innings, striking out 20.7 percent of batters faced, which is slightly below average, and had a solid 7.5 percent walk rate.
The 30-year-old has faced challenges in six seasons at Triple-A but has fared better in the majors.
Crismatt carries a 3.71 ERA across five MLB seasons, with much of that success coming during a solid two-year stretch with the Padres in 2021-22. Over the past two years, he has appeared in 20 major league innings.
The right-hander finished the season with the San Diego Padres after being released by the Rangers in June. Crismatt was a long reliever for the Friars for parts of three seasons.
Crismatt excelled in that role for the Padres from 2021 to 2022, posting a solid 3.39 ERA over 148.2 innings. However, he struggled in 13 MLB innings with San Diego and the Diamondbacks in 2023, which led to him clearing waivers multiple times over the past year.