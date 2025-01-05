Dodgers Predicted to Poach $80M All-Star From NL West Rival in Blockbuster Signing
From signing ace Blake Snell to retaining outfielder Teoscar Hernández, the Los Angeles Dodgers have already had quite the successful offseason. However, the Dodgers could also poach an All-Star free agent from the San Diego Padres as icing on the cake.
Although the Dodgers secured Blake Treinen for another two seasons, the team is still looking to add another high-leverage reliever to fortify the bullpen. R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports believes the Dodgers will snag reliever Tanner Scott from the Padres this winter.
"As noted with Hoffman above, most of the winter’s high-end relievers remain unsigned," Anderson wrote. "Scott’s an obvious target for every contender and was linked to both the Yankees and Dodgers earlier this winter. The Yankees have since traded for Devin Williams while the Dodgers have yet to add anyone to their bullpen. The Dodgers don’t lose a lot of bidding wars, so we’ll go ahead and pencil them in."
Scott was acquired by the Padres at the trade deadline. The left-hander is coming off a strong performance, where he posted his lowest ERA since the 2020 shortened season.
Scott, 30, sported a 1.75 ERA with 22 saves and 84 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched. He split the season between San Diego and the Miami Marlins. His numbers from 2024 set him up for a considerable payday this offseason.
Scott is reportedly seeking a four-year, $80 million deal. The Dodgers are known for spending big, so there's definitely a possibility the southpaw wears Dodger blue next season.
The Dodgers' bullpen played a pivotal role in the team's postseason run. The pitching staff was plagued by injury throughout 2024 and entered October with only three starting pitchers. With limited starters, the Dodgers depended on the bullpen to pick up extra innings. Although the bullpen was certainly overtaxed, Dodgers relievers helped the organization win its eighth title.
As the Dodgers attempt to build another championship roster, general manager Brandon Gomes said the team will make moves that are considered "needle-movers."
“We’ll continue to try to make moves we feel are needle-movers,” Gomes said at the Winter Meetings. “Whether that’s impact moves, or depth moves, all those play into our quest to repeat.”
