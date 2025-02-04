Dodgers World Series Winning Free Agent Signs With AL Squad
The Los Angeles Dodgers are physically unable to sign every single player this offseason, regardless of their contributions to the team a season prior.
Although it may seem like they can with the way the front office has orchestrated move after move to improve upon a World Series-winning roster, some free agents just no longer fit with the current team that is being constructed.
This is the case for former Dodgers infielder Nick Ahmed as he has reached a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers.
The two-time Gold Glove award-winner who will be 35 when the season begins and will play for his first ball club that is not in the National League West division.
Ahmed started his major league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He resided in Phoenix from the 2014 season until the end of the 2023 campaign when he was designated for assignment and subsequently cut by the NL pennant winners that year.
The 2024 season saw him play for three more teams in the division. To start the year, he inked a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants, but was then released in July.
Ahmed then played an important role with the Dodgers, who scooped him up as a free agent. Shortstop Mookie Betts was sidelined due to a broken hand and Ahmed's defensive prowess could not have come at a better time.
His 120.1 innings in the infield saw zero errors for the eventual champions of the baseball world. Ahmed even clubbed a home run as a Dodger that ironically came against the Giants.
When Betts and Miguel Rojas returned from injury, Ahmed was designated for assignment once again in August. The San Diego Padres were the next team to add Ahmed as he made two brief outings for the Friars.
With the Colorado Rockies as the only NL West team remaining to not have Ahmed record an at-bat, the veteran shortstop heads to Texas. He will have the opportunity to work with former Dodgers World Series MVP Corey Seager as he is the everyday shortstop for the Rangers.
Perhaps if things don't work out with the Rangers, he can complete his divisional BINGO card and make his was to the Mile High city.
