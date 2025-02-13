Dodgers World Series Winning Reliever Joins Angels
Former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Michael Petersen is back in Southern California.
On Tuesday, Petersen was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels, and will join the team in Arizona for spring training.
More news: Dodgers Set Up To Make Blockbuster Trade, Says MLB Analyst
He was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, who designated him for assignment last week after the team officially signed another former Dodger in right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer.
Petersen, 30, began his professional career in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He then joined the Colorado Rockies organization, but didn't make his major league debut until 2024 as a member of the Dodgers.
Petersen signed with the Dodgers last January on a minor league deal, and was promoted to the active roster in June. He made his MLB debut against the Rockies, and ended up making 11 appearances with Los Angeles, sporting a 6.43 ERA across 14 innings of work.
More news: Dodgers Manager Provides Concerning Injury Update on 2 Key Pitchers
Petersen was much better in Triple-A with the Dodgers, sporting a 1.64 ERA across 35 appearances with 10 saves. However, in September, he was designated for assignment by the eventual World Series champions.
Petersen was claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins, and ended up finishing the 2024 season there. He made five appearances with Miami, sporting a 4.76 ERA.
After the season, Petersen was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays. However, he didn't even last a full offseason with Toronto, and is now with the Angels for spring training.
Petersen, a Middlesex, England native, made history last year as the first United Kingdom born player to appear in a game for the Dodgers at the MLB level.
He'll now look to continue his MLB career with another Los Angeles team. Across 19.2 career innings pitched at the major league level, Peterson has accrued a 5.95 ERA, allowing 13 earned runs, 21 hits, and 11 walks while striking out 14.
More news: Insider Casts Doubt on Chris Taylor's Role With Dodgers in 2025
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.