Dodgers' Injured Starting Pitcher Takes Big Step Forward in Recovery
Exciting news emerged from Detroit on Friday afternoon before the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tigers 4-3.
Manager Dave Roberts revealed to reporters that starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has started a throwing progression. He played catch from 60 feet twice this week.
This is the first big piece of encouraging news regarding the Japanese rookie, who landed on the injured list in mid-June with a strained rotator cuff. He was previously shut down from throwing altogether. Any bit of progress is good news for a Dodgers starting rotation decimated by injuries.
The Dodgers are limping into the All-Star Break with three rookies and an open spot in their rotation, with left-hander James Paxton their only experienced starter.
“It’s one of those things – it’s where we’re at,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters last week. “It’s an opportunity for those guys. If you had told us in spring training that we would be where we’re at with the depth of our starting pitching, I would have doubted it. But we are.
“I just look at it as these guys are getting a good opportunity in a playoff race, in a pennant race. I try not to fret too much or worry too much about the guys who can’t help us right now – hoping that they’ll be back soon.”
Paxton, who started Friday in Detroit, should figure into the Dodgers' pitching plans this weekend at home against the Boston Red Sox. However, the Dodgers haven't announced their starting pitchers for any of the three games.