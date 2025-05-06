Does Hyeseong Kim Regret Leaving Korea For Dodgers After Opening Season in Minors?
The Dodgers successfully signed versatile South Korean player Hyeseong Kim during the offseason from the Korean Baseball Organization to a multi-year deal worth a minimum of $12.5 million.
Even though he has a notable salary, the Dodgers decided to start him off in Triple-A, giving him time to adjust to American baseball.
The gradual process of Kim's adjustment has seemingly paid off, considering the adaptation to life in America and the speed at which American pitchers operate.
“For now I feel really very comfortable, very confident,” Kim said.
“I would say that there’s still a lot of space where I have to get better. But compared to Day One that I came here, it’s been better to what I used to be. I still have to go work on it.”
Kim has changed more than just his lifestyle; he has also modified his swing to prepare for Major League pitching.
The combination of mechanical and lifestyle adjustments can be taxing on a person; it may have rightfully led Kim to reconsider his move abroad, but he denies that this has been the case.
“No, I wasn’t really frustrated,” he said. “It was just that I had a lot of things to work on. My mindset was that I had to do my work hard, give some good effort and then I’d get called up to the big leagues.”
Kim has been called up, but it is only expected to be temporary until Tommy Edman returns to health. However, his impressive play could force the Dodgers to keep him around.
His speed and defense already translate well to the MLB; it is just a matter of getting the swing down so he doesn't come up permanently and lose confidence early on in his career.
Kim looked good in his first start on Monday, going 2-for-4 with his first career RBI.
