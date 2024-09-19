Domestic Violence Video Surfaces of Ex-Dodgers Pitcher
A video of Julio Urías, whose Dodgers career ended in disgrace last September after a domestic violence incident, has surfaced showing the pitcher throwing a punch in the direction of his wife on Sept. 3, 2023.
Urías was later arrested on the scene that day, and placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball three days later. He hasn't pitched since.
The Los Angeles Times published the video Wednesday. According to Bill Shaikin, the video was provided by the California Highway Patrol, the agency that investigated the incident.
Felony domestic violence charges against Urías were ultimately dismissed. He was sentenced to 36 months of summary probation in May and was required to complete 30 days of community labor.
Urías, 28, was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as an amateur out of Culíacan, Mexico in 2013. He began his professional career at age 16 in the minor leagues.
Urías was only 17 years old when he pitched a perfect inning in the 2014 Futures Game, becoming the youngest player to participate in the annual showcase of baseball's top prospects. He made his MLB debut on May 27, 2016.
At just 19 years old, he became the youngest player to start a major league game since Felix Hernandez. Despite early challenges, Urías developed into a key starting pitcher in the years to come.
Urias made 158 appearances from 2016-23, all with the Dodgers. He compiled a 60-25 record in the regular season and made another 23 appearances in the postseason from 2016-22.
In 2020, Urías helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series by recording the final out in the ninth inning of Game 6 to beat the Tampa Bay Rays.
In 2021, the left-hander led the National League in wins (20). The following year, he led the NL earned-run average (2.16). Urías collected Cy Young award votes each year. He even collected downballot MVP votes in 2021.
Urías won the Warren Spahn Award, given to baseball's best left-handed pitcher, in 2021 and 2022. He was also an All-MLB Second Team selection in 2021 and 2022.
Currently a free agent, Urías faces a long road back into baseball — a road that was likely made longer by the video published Wednesday.
Urías has already been suspended under baseball's domestic violence policy once, in 2019, for 20 games. If he is disciplined again, he will be the first player to face discipline under the policy twice.
An MLB spokesperson told the Times the league is still investigating the incident.