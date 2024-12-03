Ex-Dodgers Reliever Announces Retirement After 6-Year MLB Career
Casey Sadler, former reliever for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has announced his retirement at 34.
He shared the news through an extensive statement on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt screenshot expressing gratitude to those who supported him throughout his career including baseball fans, young players, his parents, coaches, and his agent.
"This year has been a rollercoaster — from fearing I needed Tommy John surgery to discovering I was physically fine, only to realize my biggest hurdle was my own mind," Sadler wrote in his statement.
"While working to get back on the mound, my wife started a small pitching lesson business and told me to show up. What I didn’t expect was how much those kids would change my life.
"As I poured my knowledge into these young men, something shifted. The drive to play for myself began to fade, and my mental health improved. Teaching these kids was life-giving and gave me a renewed sense of purpose. In just a few months, our little business grew to over 40 students, sparking a much bigger dream.
"Starting mid-January, we’ll be opening Home Base Athletics in Black Diamond, WA—a place where baseball and community come together. In addition, my wife and I are launching Project 65, a program dedicated to making quality instruction accessible to those who might not otherwise afford it.
"Though I’m stepping away from the game as a player, I’m stepping into a new chapter where I can give back to the sport that gave me so much. Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey— I can’t wait to see where this next adventure takes us."
Sadler, 34, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 25th round of the 2010 MLB Draft and debuted in the majors in 2014. However, he missed the 2016 season due to Tommy John surgery and spent 2017 in the minors before returning to MLB action in 2018.
After the 2018 season, Sadler became a free agent and signed with the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the 2019 campaign. Midway through the season, the Rays traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he excelled, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.33 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 24 appearances.
Following that season, he joined the Chicago Cubs and later played for both the Cubs and the Seattle Mariners.
Sadler hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2021 but retires with an impressive 2.86 career ERA over 101 MLB appearances.