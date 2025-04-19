Fan Favorite Free Agent Reliever With Dodgers in Texas, Where He Lives
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a number of unexpected visitors join them on their trip to Arlington for their series against the Texas Rangers. On Friday, outfielder Eddie Rosario was spotted at Globe Life Field in light of Shohei Ohtani's absence from the lineup.
More news: Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Makes Life-Changing Announcement
Rosario joined the Dodgers to replace Ohtani as the team's designated hitter. By Saturday, two other surprising guests joined the Dodgers on their road trip.
Evan Phillips arrived from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Blake Treinen, who was placed on the injured list with forearm tightness, in the bullpen.
The final surprise guest of the weekend was former Dodgers reliever Brent Honeywell. The fan favorite lives in Texas and visited his former teammates in Arlington. Honeywell received his World Series ring Saturday.
Honeywell remains a free agent after being non-tendered by the Dodgers in November. He spoke about his slow free agency process on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast.
“I think a lot of people think they deserve a major league deal, but I thought I deserved a major league deal,” Honeywell said in the offseason. “So I’ll wait. I’ve done it my whole life. It’ll all line itself up. It just gives me a little but of time to work on something I haven’t had in a while. Maybe I come back with something new.
“It’s just like, I ain’t into working for free man.”
If the Dodgers continue losing relievers, is it possible the defending champions turn to Honeywell to save them again?
More news: Dodgers Make Massive Bullpen Addition Ahead of Saturday's Game vs Rangers
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.