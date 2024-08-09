Former Dodger Who Hasn't Played in 2024 Takes Step Toward Comeback
On July 25, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported the Dodgers and New York Yankees were interested in free agent pitcher Rich Hill. No contracts have materialized since then, however, and it was unclear what the next step would be for the 44-year-old left-hander.
Now we have a better idea of Hill's plan.
Hill will throw for teams Friday, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. The session will take place at 10 a.m. local time at Champion Physical Therapy and Performance in Waltham, Mass., a source familiar with the throwing session told Murray.
The data from recent throwing sessions have been positive, according to Murray, with Hill's signature curveball "remaining a plus-pitch."
Murray cited an anonymous source close to Hill who said “this isn’t about money but about the love of the game, the need to compete, and the will to win.”
Hill, 44, pitched for the Dodgers from 2016-19, going 30-16 with a 3.16 ERA in 69 games (68 starts). He also made 12 postseason appearances with the Dodgers in four years, including 11 starts.
His only postseason victory came in Game 3 of the 2016 NLCS, when he twirled six shutout innings at Dodger Stadium against the Chicago Cubs.
Considering that was eight years ago, Hill's desire to return to the postseason is understandable.
Hill is 90-73 with a 4.01 ERA in a career that began in 2005 with the Chicago Cubs. Hill has played for 13 teams since, including three separate stints with the Boston Red Sox organization.
Hill finished the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres, going 1-4 with an 8.23 ERA in 10 games (five starts) following a midseason trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In lieu of signing with a team for the 2024 season prior to spring training, Hill opted to train on his own at home while attending his son's Little League games. He told reporters throughout this season, including Ian Browne of MLB.com, that he was still committed to a midseason comeback, noting that he turned down some offers last offseason.
Are the Dodgers still interested?
That's a relevant question in the wake of the trade deadline, when they acquired hard-throwing reliever Michael Kopech from the Chicago White Sox and hard-throwing starter Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers.
Hill is not a hard thrower. His average fastball velocity was 88.1 mph in 2023, which ranked in the first percentile of all major league pitchers. But perhaps that would be a boon for his chances of signing with the Dodgers.
Ryan Yarbrough capably filled the role of a soft-tossing left-hander capable of throwing multiple innings for the Dodgers until he was designated for assignment, then traded to Toronto in the Kevin Kiermaier deal.
Hill could conceivably fill that role, as there is no obvious candidate to do so in the Dodgers' current bullpen. However, it is not yet known whether the Dodgers will attend the showcase Friday.