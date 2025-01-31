Former Dodgers All-Star Looking to Continue Playing in 2025
Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star J.D. Martinez is hoping to play next season, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.
"J.D. Martinez, a big influence in the Mets’ winning clubhouse, is aiming to play in 2025," Heyman wrote.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Martinez signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the New York Mets. His impact was palpable on the Queens organization; however, his numbers took a turn in August and he ended the season batting just .166. By the time the Mets reached the NLCS to face the Dodgers, Martinez lost his job.
Martinez spent the 2023 campaign in Los Angeles. He was named an All-Star that season after joining the Dodgers on a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason.
In 113 games, the 36-year-old slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 runs batted in. Martinez had quite the offensive resurgence with the Dodgers since it was the most home runs he’d hit in a season since he recorded 36 in 2019.
The Dodgers likely would have brought Martinez back if Shohei Ohtani hadn't signed, but the designated hitter found a home with the Mets during their amazing 2024 campaign.
Now, as a free agent, Martinez isn't looking to retire just yet.
The 37-year-old made his MLB debut in 2011 and has played for several teams throughout his career including the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Dodgers, and Mets.
From 2014 to 2019, only Mike Trout and Aaron Judge beat Martinez’s 151 wRC+ as he slashed an incredible .307/.373/.581 with 207 homers in 816 games. His best days are likely behind him, but he was all the Dodgers could ask for and more when he played with the team just two seasons ago.
Any team searching for a designated hitter this winter should consider signing Martinez, who puts up strong numbers and just struggled to close out the season with New York.
