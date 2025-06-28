Former Dodgers All-Star Offered Contract From AL Contender: Report
Former Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez received an offer from the Texas Rangers to join their squad for the 2025 season.
Martinez has been without a team this year.
The Rangers offered the vet a non-guaranteed offer, which — per Jon Heyman of the New York Post — is unlikely to draw the righty to Arlington as he works out and waits for the right offer.
More news: Former Dodgers Discuss 'Refreshing' Moves to New Organizations
Martinez spent one year with the Dodgers in 2023 and made the All-Star Game that season. He crushed 33 homers and recorded 103 runs batted in during the season with an OPS of .893.
Martinez elected free agency after his single season with the Dodgers and joined the New York Mets, with whom he stayed for all of 2024 before electing free agency once again.
Prior to joining the Dodgers, Martinez played for the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox.
Martinez won the 2018 World Series with the Red Sox, and has made six All-Star Games throughout his career. He qualified for three consecutive Midsummer Classics from 2021-23.
The Rangers are in desperate need of a designated hitter, as their most used option during 2025 is Joc Pederson, who is currently on the injured list. Pederson has had a season far below league average, posting a .507 OPS and a batting average of .131. His -0.8 WAR is the lowest among Rangers hitters.
More news: Dodgers Reclaim Top Spot in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
The Rangers are fighting for a playoff spot in the American League Wild Card. They clearly hope the potential addition of a big bat such as Martinez can give them the spark they need to return to contention.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.