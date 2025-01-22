Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Pitcher Looking to Pitch for 21st Season
Former Los Angeles Dodgers fan-favorite pitcher Rich Hill could star in an Energizer Battery commercial at this point in his career. The 45-year-old just keeps going and going and according to recent reports, he's aiming for a 21st season in Major League Baseball.
Hill is currently a free agent.
Fresh off an appearance with Team USA at the Premier12 international baseball tournament, Hill is open to playing anywhere for the 2025 season.
Earlier this offseason, Hill indicated that while he was undecided about pitching in 2025 at the time, he would likely commit to a full-season schedule if he chose to continue. He also mentioned that he wouldn’t restrict himself to signing with teams close to his Boston-area home.
Whether a team decides to give him an opportunity remains to be seen, but offering a minor league deal with a non-roster invitation to spring training carries minimal risk.
In August, Hill signed an impressive eighth contract with the Red Sox but managed only 3.2 innings at the MLB level before being designated for assignment and subsequently released.
From the start of the 2023-24 offseason, Hill stated his intention to sign with a team midseason. His goal was to preserve his arm for the later part of the year after struggling with fatigue in 2023.
This approach allowed him to spend valuable time at home with his family and coach his son’s baseball team during the early months of the season.
“It was his last year in Little League,’’ said Hill, who had seen his son play in only four Little League games the past three years. “I couldn’t pass that up. I’m thankful I didn’t miss that. It was too important to me."
He spent the summer in Milton, coaching on the same field where he played 32 years ago. Serving as the pitching coach and first base coach, he helped guide the Milton Reds to the District championship game. Once the season wrapped up, he let MLB teams know he was ready to return to the game.
“I know I passed up some good opportunities,’’ said Hill. “But I would do the same thing over and over again. We had great moments we’ve been able to share. Watching him be able to play and get that opportunity is the reason why I stayed home.
“It was everything I hoped.
“I don’t regret a single thing.’’