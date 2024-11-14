Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Still Hoping to Make MLB Comeback
Rich Hill, the only player in baseball who has pitched in at least one game every year for the past two decades and suited up for 13 different teams, has big dreams for the future.
His ultimate goal is to win a gold medal soon, capture a World Series title in 2025, and then secure another gold medal with Team USA in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Currently representing the United States in the Premier12 international baseball tournament, Hill is surrounded by teammates half his age or younger. This team is made up of current and former prospects who aren’t on any major league 40-man rosters, presenting a unique opportunity for Hill as he looks ahead to pitching in the big leagues in 2025.
After the 2024 season wrapped up, he informed Major League teams that he was interested in continuing his career for at least one more year.
“I obviously love the game of baseball, I love the work and competition or I wouldn’t be doing this,” Hill told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “But we’ll see what the future holds as far as playing. I’m not sure if this will be it or not. I think we’ll probably know in a month or so.”
Hill still dreams of a World Series, a title that has eluded him throughout his career. Watching his former Dodgers teammates win this season only fueled his desire even more.
“It’s really cool to see just the joy on their faces,” Hill said. “Seeing other players experience that, you’re just genuinely excited for them. And you want that. One more time."
He continued, “So hopefully, that will come around. I still feel that I have a lot to offer. I think baseball is at a crossroads where we need to start developing starting pitching again, and not just relievers who are chasing velocity at a young age. I know I can still provide innings.”
“If not, and that’s it, I can call it on my own terms, knowing I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of really cool experiences in this game,” Hill concluded.
At 48, Hill’s dream of an Olympic gold medal remains a possibility. Should he achieve that, it would be the culmination of a career that continues to defy age and expectations.