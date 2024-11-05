Former Dodgers Infielder Joins Angels as Offseason Gets Underway
The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have claimed former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Ryan Noda off waivers from the Oakland Athletics.
Noda, 28, was selected as a Rule 5 pick from the Dodgers organization in 2022 and spent the entire 2023 season with the Athletics. Initially, this choice appeared to be a smart move, as Noda quickly established himself as a reliable on-base threat.
During his time with the A’s, he posted a slash line of .229/.364/.406, demonstrating his ability to get on base by walking in an impressive 15.6 percent of his plate appearances. However, he did struggle with strikeouts, posting a rate of 34.3 percent. Despite this, Noda showcased his power by hitting 16 home runs in his rookie season, highlighting his potential as a contributor to the Angels lineup.
In 2024, Noda struggled to match his previous production during a limited opportunity, accumulating just 111 plate appearances. He ended up with a disappointing .137/.255/.211 slash line, although he maintained a solid 12.6 percent walk rate. Unfortunately, he also struck out in one-third of his plate appearances, which contributed to his difficulties at the plate.
However, his performance in Triple-A was a different story, reflecting more of his success from 2023. Noda hit .224/.391/.486, showcasing his power with 22 home runs and an impressive 19.9 percent walk rate. This production at the minor league level suggests that he still has the potential to be a valuable player, should he find his footing in the majors.
Noda exemplifies the three-true-outcomes skill set, emphasizing walks and strikeouts. While he possesses above-average power, it isn’t considered elite, and his speed ranks below average, placing him in the 41st percentile according to Statcast metrics.
Defensively, Noda is viewed as a reliable first baseman, with both Statcast and Defensive Runs Saved ratings supporting this assessment. Although he has experimented with playing in the outfield corners, his limited mobility is better suited for his primary position at first base, where he can maximize his defensive capabilities.
As Noda heads into the 2025 season, he still has minor league options available, allowing the Angels to avoid including him on the Opening Day roster. He provides valuable depth behind Nolan Schanuel, another first baseman who shares a focus on getting on base but contrasts sharply with Noda in terms of skills.