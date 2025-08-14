Former Dodgers Journeyman Reliever Signs With AL Contender
A former Dodgers pitcher is on the move again.
Nick Robertson signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals, according to Ari Alexander of KPRC in Houston, less than two weeks after he was designated for assignment by the Houston Astros.
The Royals become Robertson's seventh organization since his June 2023 debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
More news: Expert Explains Shohei Ohtani's Legal Liability in Hawaii Real Estate Lawsuit
The 27-year-old right-hander was drafted by the Dodgers as the 221st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft. His first major league outing was promising, as he did not allow any hits or runs and recorded three strikeouts across two innings.
A native of Roanoke, Virginia, Robertson's wife and family were able to attend his debut game, which the Dodgers lost 8-6 to the Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
“They were all just really happy," Robertson told reporters after the game. "They were emotional, a couple tears were shed. They were all just really excited for me.”
That would be the longest appearance for Robertson out of the Dodgers' bullpen, however. He allowed 10 runs (seven earned) in his next eight games. His ERA never fell below 6.00.
Robertson made nine appearances and was credited with one loss in his Dodgers career. Across 10.1 innings on the mound, Robertson posted a 6.10 ERA with 13 strikeouts and four walks. Batters averaged a high .370 against the right-hander as he allowed 17 hits and 10 runs.
More news: Former Two-Way Player Has Interesting Theory Why Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Might Be MLB's Last
A few days before the 2023 MLB trade deadline, Robertson was traded by the Dodgers along with right-handed pitcher Justin Hagenman in exchange for Kiké Hernández.
The two years since have been a whirlwind. Robertson has been traded twice, designated for assignment three times, and claimed off waivers twice, spending time in five different organizations before he was released by the Astros on Aug. 1.
Robertson spent four years in the minors before he got the call-up to the majors the first time.
"I was just, we were sitting at home," Robertson said in a 2024 interview. "My Triple-A manager called me. It was just, 'hey don't come into the field tomorrow, just go ahead and pack all your stuff like you're going to get a flight to (Cincinnati) in the morning.
"After I got done calling all my family, I called coach (Barry) Shelton, all my college coaches, and just anybody who really helped me get there. ... Just being able to see everybody that I knew at the ballpark my first day there made it all really exciting."
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.