Former Dodgers Outfielder Turned Rival Greatly Misplayed Free Agency, Says Insider
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.
More news: Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends $5.4 Million All-Star to AL East Rival
Verdugo was one of the last free agents to go off the board, and MLB insider Jon Heyman went as far to say the outfielder greatly misplayed free agency.
"Alex Verdugo scarcely misplayed a ball in left field for the Yankees last year," Heyman wrote. "But boy did he ever misplay free agency. He signed with the Braves for $1.5 million and did it so late he had to be sent to Triple-A Gwinnett until he's ready. The Pirates pursued and were prepared to sign Verdugo early, floating $8M plus (but eventually used that same money for Tommy Pham and Andrew Heaney)."
Verdugo will start the season in the minor leagues in order to get his reps there, and the Braves will monitor how he progresses. The outfielder's late signing did come as a surprise, seeing as Verdugo was coming off a season where he just competed in the World Series with the New York Yankees.
He slashed .233/.291/.356 in 2024 with the Bronx Bombers. Verdugo was the final out of the World Series, which was fitting because of the outfielder's comments regarding the Dodgers' 2020 World Series title.
"A 60-game season, it's still hard to judge to this day," Verdugo said. "Like yeah, it's a World Series, right? Yeah, they got a ring. But they didn't play any games at their home field. They didn't. There weren't any fans there. It was 60 games. Anyone could ball out for 60 games. That extra 102 is a big difference. They won it, it's a true one, for what we call it. But I still call it as I see it, it's still a 60-gamer."
Perhaps it was only right that Verdugo was the final out of the Fall Classic, handing the Dodgers their first full-season championship title since 1988.
More news: NL West Rival Urged to Sign Former Dodgers All-Star in Blockbuster Move
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.