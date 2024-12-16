Former Dodgers, Padres Pitcher Signs With AL West Team
Former Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz is the definition of a journeyman as his professional career will continue for at least another season after signing a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners.
Pomeranz didn't appear in a big league game with the Dodgers despite inking a minor league contract with the organization in March 2024.
After spending two month in Triple-A with the Oklahoma City Baseball Club and going 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA, 1.111 WHIP and 14.0 strikeouts per nine innings across eight appearances, the veteran opted out of his contract.
Pomeranz, now 36, has spent 11 seasons in Major League Baseball but has not pitched in the majors since 2021. Over the course of his career, the left-hander has been a reliable arm, often shifting between the rotation and bullpen. While he generally found success as a reliever, his numbers as a starter were less impressive.
More News: Rapper Fat Joe Breaks Silence on Beef With Dodgers After World Series
In the first eight years of his MLB career, Pomeranz posted a 3.92 ERA (110 ERA+) and a 4.14 FIP across 710 innings. His appearances were split between 122 starts and 74 relief outings. However, his struggles continued into 2019 when he began the season in a swing role with the San Francisco Giants. Pomeranz finished the year with a 5.68 ERA over 77.2 innings.
At the 2019 trade deadline, San Francisco traded the left-hander to Milwaukee, where the Brewers shifted Pomeranz to a full-time bullpen role. There, he was transformed into a high-leverage relief pitcher.
Down the stretch in 2019, Pomeranz emerged as a completely different pitcher, posting a dominant 2.39 ERA and a 2.68 FIP, while recording an impressive 45 percent strikeout rate. His standout performance that year caught the attention of teams across the league, and he signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Padres before the 2020 season, covering the 2020-2023 campaigns.
Due to several injuries, Pomeranz only pitched 44.1 innings during the lifetime of his contract with the Padres and entered free agency on a downward trend.
Pomeranz has played for several MLB teams, including the Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, and Milwaukee Brewers. He was a member of the 2018 Red Sox team that claimed the World Series title, despite finishing the season with a 2-6 record.