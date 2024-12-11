Former Dodgers Reliever Signs With AL East Club
The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yimi Garcia, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.
Garcia began his career with the Dodgers, signing as an amateur free agent in 2009. He played for the big league team from 2014 to 2019, compiling a 5-11 record, a 3.66 ERA, 107 ERA+, a 4.47 FIP, and a 0.99 WHIP over 165 games and 159.2 innings.
Last time Garcia was a free agent after the 2021 season, he agreed to a two-year contract worth $11 million with Toronto, which included a club/vesting option for the 2024 season.
Garcia spent parts of three seasons with the Blue Jays from 2022 to 2024 before being traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Jonatan Clase and Jacob Sharp at last season's trade deadline. Now, Toronto has all three, with Clase emerging as one of the organization’s top athletes, potentially earning early playing time in 2025.
The reliever expects to be healthy for the start of next season.
The 34-year-old will now make his return to Toronto after being traded at the July trade deadline last season. He posted a 2.70 ERA in 29 games with the Blue Jays but struggled with a 6.00 ERA in 10 appearances for the Mariners. His season ended early due to right elbow inflammation, placing him on the injured list.
Garcia was a dominant force for the Blue Jays, posting a 2.70 ERA over 29 appearances in the first half of the 2024 season before being sidelined with right elbow ulnar neuritis. He continues to improve with age, recording a career-high 96.5 mph average fastball velocity last season. With 49 strikeouts in 39 innings, Garcia brings the swing-and-miss capability the Blue Jays need to bolster their bullpen.
Garcia, originally signed by the Dodgers out of the Dominican Republic, has a career record of 22-29 with a 3.59 ERA and 431 strikeouts in 414 games. He has played for the Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Blue Jays, and Mariners.