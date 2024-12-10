Latest Report Shows How Genius Dodgers Were to Sign Blake Snell When They Did
It turns out, the Los Angeles Dodgers had some fierce competition for left-handed pitcher Blake Snell.
The Dodgers can also thank Juan Soto for helping complete the deal.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman discussed Snell's five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers during the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in Dallas on Monday. He noted that the agreement came together swiftly, leaving New York unable to make an offer for the left-hander as they awaited clarity on Juan Soto's situation.
"I told him I can't make an offer until I know what's going on with Soto first because I couldn't do both at that level," Cashman said.
Snell went ahead and signed with the Dodgers and Soto opted not to return to the Yankees, agreeing to a historic 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.
The Yankees reportedly matched the Mets' terms by offering Soto a 16-year, $760 million contract without any deferments. However, Cashman admitted during the MLB Winter Meetings that the offer exceeded the team’s comfort zone, as reported by MLB.com.
Snell was the Dodgers' top target this winter and the two sides reportedly engaged in conversations once free agency opened.
“Starting in the winter, in our internal meetings, as we were talking about ways that we could put ourselves in the best position to win a World Series in 2025, all conversations kept coming back to Blake,” said Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. “I’ve known him since he was 18 years old, and to watch his journey, watch the incredible success that he’s had, has been really special.”
Snell has been tough against the Dodgers throughout his career. The lefty has a 2-2 record, an ERA of 2.62, and 86 strikeouts in 14 appearances against Los Angeles. That doesn't include his three postseason starts when he has gone 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA striking out 24 across 15.1 innings.
“You know the old adage, ‘If you can’t beat him, just have him join us,'” Friedman said. “We couldn’t beat him, so we’re going to have him join us in helping us win a World Series next year and into the future.”
Since 2018, Snell has been one of MLB's most dominant pitchers holding the highest career strikeouts per nine innings rate in MLB history at 11.2.
In 2023, he led the league with a 2.25 ERA and recorded 234 strikeouts over 180 innings with the Padres, earning his second Cy Young Award.