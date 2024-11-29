Former Dodgers Reliever Signs With AL West Squad
After a three-season hiatus from the big leagues, left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz has a chance to join the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen next season. The Mariners signed Pomeranz to a minor-league contract, according to Just Baseball Media’s Aram Leighton.
The 36-year-old southpaw will look to make the Mariners’ 40-man roster for 2025. Former Seattle relief pitchers JT Chargois and Austin Voth elected free agency last week, opening two spots in the bullpen in 2025.
Additionally, the Mariners only have two left-handed pitchers on their entire roster in lefties Tayler Saucedo and Gabe Speier.
Although the Mariners finished second in the American League West, Seattle missed the postseason for the 22nd time in 23 years. The franchise's last appearance in the playoffs was in 2022.
Pomeranz has not made an MLB appearance since 2021 with the San Diego Padres. He struggled with several arm injuries and underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in Aug. 2021. San Diego sent Pomeranz on multiple rehab assignments but he never returned to the Major League mound. Before the surgery, Pomeranz was awarded the Padres' Darrel Akerfelds Bullpen Award in 2020.
Pomeranz elected free agency in Nov. 2023. Since then, he has signed contracts with the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants. This season, he only pitched nine innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City and logged a 6.00 ERA.