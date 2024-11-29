Dodgers World Series Champion Reliever Signs in KBO
Former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Elieser Hernández has signed with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization on a $1.3 million deal, per Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News.
Hernandez, 29, finished the 2024 season in Korea after starting it with the eventual World Series champion Dodgers.
Hernández made five appearances with the Dodgers at the MLB level in 2024, sporting an 8.38 ERA across 9.2 innings with five home runs allowed. He was designated for assignment at the end of May, but wasn't claimed off waivers, and was outrighted to Triple-A. He rejected the assignment and hit free agency.
A few days later, Hernández signed with the Milwaukee Brewers on a one-year, major league contract. Across four appearances with Milwaukee, Hernández had a much better 3.00 ERA over six innings pitched. However, less than two weeks later, he was designated for assignment. He again cleared waivers, and rejected his outright assignment.
A month later, Hernández joined the LG Twins, where he finished the season going 3-2 with a 4.02 ERA across 47 innings pitched. Now, he'll spend the 2025 season in Korea.
Hernández's career began back in 2012 when he signed with the Houston Astros as an international free agent out of Venezuela. In 2017, the Miami Marlins selected him in the Rule 5 draft. He debuted with Miami in 2018, and appeared in 90 games with Miami from 2018-22, going 10-21 with 5.04 ERA across 287.2 innings pitched.