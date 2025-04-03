Former Dodgers Reliever Traded to Astros
The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Nick Robertson to the Houston Astros. He was designated for assignment last week.
Robertson was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. In 2021, the reliever received an invite to the Dodgers' big league camp. He spent the season playing with the Tulsa Drillers at Double-A. He went 2-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 39 games. Robertson struck out 63 batters across 58.2 innings.
In 2022, Robertson once again pitched for Tulsa for the majority of the season. However, he made nine appearances with Oklahoma City and finished the year with a combined 4.43 ERA.
In 2023, Robertson began at the Triple-A level where he made 24 appearances and logged a 2.13 ERA with 37 strikeouts across 25.1 innings pitched. He also recorded seven saves with Oklahoma City.
In June, Robertson made his Major League debut against the Cincinnati Reds. He tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. The right-hander's first strikeout of his career was against Elly De La Cruz.
Robertson finished the 2023 season with a 6.10 ERA across 10.1 innings in the big leagues. He pitched in nine games for the Dodgers that season before he was traded to the Boston Red Sox in July.
The Dodgers acquired utility man and fan favorite Kiké Hernández in that trade.
Since the reliever was traded from L.A., Robertson has bounced around for the past year going from the Boston to the St. Louis Cardinals in a matter of months.
The Cardinals designated the 26-year-old in August, and was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels. Robertson spent just over a month with the Halos before being designated for assignment and getting picked up by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Robertson made one appearance for Toronto, pitching a scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins.
And now, the reliever will begin a new chapter with the Astros.
