Former Dodgers Star Plans to Continue Playing in 2025
Justin Turner, one of the most beloved former Los Angeles Dodgers and a key figure in the team's success in recent years, isn’t ready to hang up his cleats just yet.
At 40 years old this November, Turner confirmed he's "100 percent" planning to return to the field in 2025.
"I still feel good, still feel like I have a lot to contribute,” Turner said. “And I absolutely love spending time around these guys and the conversations and questions and helping guys try to figure things out."
Turner emphasized that he would love to return to the Seattle Mariners, the team he joined at the trade deadline. With free agency looming, Seattle is high on his list of potential landing spots.
"I've talked to a lot of guys, and I've enjoyed my time here –I would love to be back and be a Mariner,” Turner said. “And I guess when that time comes, we'll see what happens. ... This is a fantastic clubhouse. And like I said, it's a core group of guys that is going to be together for some time, and I think they have a chance to do some special things.”
Despite being the oldest position player in the league to have spent the entire season on an active roster, Turner’s contributions have been far from slowing down.
His stats speak for themselves: a .261 batting average, five homers, six doubles, 22 RBIs, and a .753 OPS over 187 plate appearances, which ranks fourth on the Mariners. For a guy pushing 40, that's solid production, especially when you consider the veteran leadership he’s brought to a young clubhouse.
While many Dodger fans would undoubtedly love to see him return to Chavez Ravine, it's tough to see how he'd fit in their current roster setup. With Freddie Freeman locked in at first base and Shohei Ohtani likely serving as the Dodgers' primary designated hitter when he’s not pitching, Turner might not get the playing time he deserves. It’s not ideal for a veteran like him to only play once every five or six games.
Turner is set to earn nearly $20 million this year, with $13 million coming from his one-year deal with the Blue Jays and another $6.7 million buyout from his former Red Sox contract. With a clear market for his services this winter, Turner seems ready to explore his options, and it’ll be interesting to see where he lands next.