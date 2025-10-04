'Pitching Ninja' is Skeptical of Dodgers' Roki Sasaki as Postseason Closer
Roki Sasaki will face arguably his toughest test as a high-leverage reliever against the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.
One day after Sasaki's wicked fastball/splitter combination was the subject of a post on the popular @PitchingNinja Twiter/X account, the account's proprietor, Rob Friedman, openly questioned whether Sasaki can handle the hostile road environment in Philadelphia.
"I'm a little more skeptical, a little more worried, because being a closer in the postseason is a whole different ballgame," Friedman said in an appearance on Foul Territory. "I know his mechanics have been fixed. I know his stuff looks really good. But when you've got a hostile crowd yelling at you, all things go to hell. Like I — we'll see."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hasn't formally named Sasaki his closer. And it's fair to draw a sharp contrast between pitching the ninth inning of a home game with a four-run lead, and a tighter game situation on the road.
Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is arguably the most hostile road environment in Major League Baseball. Still, it might not even provide the largest crowd he's pitched before in a close road game.
Sept. 29 in Seattle, Sasaki struck out Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh — the potential American League MVP — with a runner on second base to end the seventh inning.
The three-pitch punchout protected a two-run lead before 45,458 fans on the road in a meaningful regular season game. The listed capacity at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park is 42,901.
Sasaki has made three appearances (one inning each) as a reliever in his rookie season, all since he returned from a minor league rehabilitation assignment in September. In each game, he hasn't allowed a run while striking out two batters.
"The fun part about relieving," he said through an interpreter Friday, "is the opportunity to be able to contribute to the game, to the team every day."
And while Sasaki still sees himself returning to a starter's role next year, he downplayed any change in game atmosphere since the regular season ended.
"Personally, I haven't felt too much of a difference pitching the postseason versus the regular season," he said Friday. "I think the difference that I feel more is I pitched as a starter in the regular season, and now it's just pitching in relief in the postseason. So it's more about the role rather than the regular versus postseason."
Sasaki and Friedman can throw all the cold water on his evolution into a high-leverage reliever they want. The Dodgers have struggled to identify capable high-leverage relievers all season. To find one with days to spare before the postseason arrived is arguably the best thing that could have happened to a team looking to repeat as World Series champions.
