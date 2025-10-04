Dodgers Reveal NLDS Roster, Make Key Changes to Pitching Staff
The Dodgers revealed their 26-man roster for the National League Division Series on Saturday.
Left-handers Anthony Banda and Clayton Kershaw were added to the pitching staff for the best-of-five series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Right-hander Edgardro Henriquez, and left-hander Justin Wrobleski, were left off.
Otherwise, the roster looks as it did for the Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds, which the Dodgers won in a two-game sweep. The Dodgers will carry the same group of 15 position players.
Henriquez did not record an out in his only Wild Card series appearance against the Reds. After allowing only five runs in 22 regular season appearances, the flamethrowing righty was a shoo-in to join the Dodgers' postseason bullpen less than a week ago.
But the Phillies' lineup is anchored by several tough left-handed hitters, starting with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. Instead of Henriquez the Dodgers rostered Banda, a left-handed pitcher.
With Kershaw providing length out of the bullpen, Banda might only be deployed as a left-handed specialist. He's limited lefty swingers to a .635 OPS (.228/.310/.325) in 399 career plate appearances against him.
Henriquez was much tougher against righties (.555 opponents' OPS) than lefties (.733 opponents' OPS) during the regular season. Despite reguarly touching 100 mph with command in his second big league season, Henriquez is poised to sit this round out.
So is Wrobleski, who was 5-3 with a 3.23 ERA in 22 appearances as a reliever this season. Included in those numbers: a .242 opponents' batting average, 67 strikeouts in 55.2 innings, and the ability to pitch multiple innings with regularity. The 25-year-old southpaw did not appear in the Wild Card series.
Assuming no health concerns motivated the decision to exclude Wrobleski, the Dodgers might have been spooked by his last appearance against the Phillies.
On Sept. 16 in Los Angeles, he faced six Philadelphia batters, recorded one out, and allowed five hits — including a two-run double by Harper and a home run by Brandon Marsh. That game alone accounted for five of the six runs Wrobleski has allowed since Aug. 24.
Phillies reveal NLDS roster
The Philadelphia Phillies also released their 26-man NLDS roster Saturday morning.
Manager Rob Thomson's combination of 14 pitchers and 12 position players yielded no surprises, justifying the Dodgers' decision to carry an extra left-hander on their staff for this round.
The first pitch of Game 1 from Citizens Bank Park is set for 3:38 p.m. Shohei Ohtani will start for the Dodgers against the Phillies' Christopher Sanchez.
